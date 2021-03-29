Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 814,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Silgan were worth $30,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Silgan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Silgan by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 174,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 103,779 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $43.01 on Monday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

