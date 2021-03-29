Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

NYSE NAT opened at $3.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $571.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.