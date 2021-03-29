Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down to $6.61

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $5.66. Nomura shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 37,823 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on NMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 153,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

