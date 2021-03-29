Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Holdings Cut by Yiheng Capital Management L.P.

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,044,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,800 shares during the quarter. Niu Technologies accounts for approximately 3.9% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $85,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 27,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,853. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NIU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

