NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $176.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NKE. UBS Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC raised NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.77.

NYSE NKE opened at $132.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE has a 52-week low of $77.16 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.97. The firm has a market cap of $209.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,558,300. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

