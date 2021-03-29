NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 0.7% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $132.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.16 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $209.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $25,558,300. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Argus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.77.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

