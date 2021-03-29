NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Update

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 473.9% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.0 days.

Shares of NCSYF opened at $272.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.54. NICE has a 12 month low of $232.00 and a 12 month high of $272.00.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

