NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 240.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,760 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.4% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,582,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $74.22. 40,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,405,868. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.