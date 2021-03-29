NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised NextDecade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.
Shares of NEXT stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. NextDecade has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.11.
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.
