NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised NextDecade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. NextDecade has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 63.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

