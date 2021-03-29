NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXGPY. UBS Group cut NEXT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut NEXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NXGPY stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.