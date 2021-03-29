Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Several research analysts have commented on NEXA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,726,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,550. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.2643 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is 72.22%.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

