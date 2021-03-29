Newton 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.50 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Newton has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $21.95 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00059420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00217642 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $542.34 or 0.00935834 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00051460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00078382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00029893 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.