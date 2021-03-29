NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) Short Interest Update

NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, an increase of 672.7% from the February 28th total of 67,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ NHIC opened at $10.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40. NewHold Investment has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NewHold Investment by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

