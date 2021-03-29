Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.90

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 21879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.46, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.