Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.90

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 21879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.
Several equities research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.46, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.
Featured Story: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.