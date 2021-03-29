Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $26.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -102.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

