New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.52

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 5110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a market cap of $524.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 58,618 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 582,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 158,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 320,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

