Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $16.10 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

