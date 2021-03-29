Neste Oyj to Issue Dividend of $0.82 (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.8164 per share on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $28.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.42.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NTOIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.