Neo Ivy Capital Management Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after buying an additional 658,340 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after buying an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,602,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,758,000 after buying an additional 350,455 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM opened at $136.38 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.