Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 349 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,374 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 741,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,892,000 after acquiring an additional 689,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 623,958 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,900,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,483,000 after acquiring an additional 436,217 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

VNO opened at $47.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.11 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

