Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average is $87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

FRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Capital One Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

