Needham & Company LLC Raises MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $70.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $58.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.