Nebulas (NAS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.49 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $58.34 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nebulas has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Nebulas token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $361.38 or 0.00624843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00066966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024838 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

NAS is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,988,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,462,626 tokens. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

