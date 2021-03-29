NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Tops $1.92 Billion

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.92 billion and $90.40 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.77 or 0.00010312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00057747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00225266 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.18 or 0.00927825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00051468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00079544 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00029409 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,049,923 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.