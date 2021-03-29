nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $92.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCNO. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,074. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.32.

In related news, insider Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $4,505,099.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $1,484,659.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,241.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in nCino by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,709 shares in the last quarter. Accenture plc acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $80,456,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in nCino by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,001,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,078,000 after acquiring an additional 298,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in nCino by 501.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000,000 after acquiring an additional 529,656 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

