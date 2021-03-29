Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Down to $9.36

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $8.96. Navigator shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 235 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $499.79 million, a P/E ratio of -85.09 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 16.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 3.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,365,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

