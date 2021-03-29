NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) traded down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.39 and last traded at $58.40. 16,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 680,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.02.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $166,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,394.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,597 shares of company stock worth $7,590,631 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,670,000 after buying an additional 845,805 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,062,000 after buying an additional 67,360 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after buying an additional 57,219 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

