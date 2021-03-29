Namecoin (NMC) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00002779 BTC on major exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $22.69 million and $21,944.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,394.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $504.09 or 0.00910003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.52 or 0.00361990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00054784 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001429 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

