My Food Bag Group Limited (ASX:MFB) Insider Jonathan (Jon) Macdonald Acquires 10,000 Shares

My Food Bag Group Limited (ASX:MFB) insider Jonathan (Jon) Macdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.52 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of A$15,200.00 ($10,857.14).

My Food Bag Group Company Profile

My Food Bag Group Limited provides online food delivery services. The company offers ingredients with recipes, meal kits, meat products, and fishes. My Food Bag Group Limited was formerly known as MFB Group Limited and changed its name My Food Bag Group Limited in January 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Parnell, New Zealand.

