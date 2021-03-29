Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 16.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,344,000 after buying an additional 36,855 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 214,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 132,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after buying an additional 112,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 200.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 81,031 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA stock opened at $152.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.90 and a 12-month high of $152.64.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.