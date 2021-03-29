MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1,923.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 367,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 349,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,707,000 after buying an additional 216,046 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,196,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after buying an additional 73,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after buying an additional 69,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MSA opened at $150.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.08. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $88.18 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $388.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $568,279.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $275,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at $164,078,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

