Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Brokerages predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will post sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,747. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $123.56 and a 52 week high of $190.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

