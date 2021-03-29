MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $22.32

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.32, but opened at $21.57. MorphoSys shares last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOR. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 40.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

