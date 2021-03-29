Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Short Interest Down 44.5% in March

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,900 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the February 28th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Morphic news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 32,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $1,962,104.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 7,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $239,771.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,842 shares of company stock valued at $18,445,220. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Morphic by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $61.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. Morphic has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

