Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

MSI stock opened at C$33.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. Morneau Shepell has a 12 month low of C$26.21 and a 12 month high of C$34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.25.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$249.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Morneau Shepell will post 1.0467889 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

