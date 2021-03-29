Mork Capital Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,526. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $42.98.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

