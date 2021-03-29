Mork Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Mork Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after buying an additional 57,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,064,000 after buying an additional 205,680 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after purchasing an additional 256,736 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 106,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NFG stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.62. 6,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,710. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

