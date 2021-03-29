Morgan Stanley Trims Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Target Price to $2.00

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TELL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.56.

Tellurian stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $904.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.62.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $6,823,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock worth $11,393,353. 42.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 299,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tellurian by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tellurian by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

