Morgan Stanley Raises Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $109.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETR. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.54.

Shares of ETR opened at $98.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 830.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 84,808 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Entergy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Entergy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

