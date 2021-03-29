Morgan Stanley Purchases 922,299 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.60% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $334,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,257,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD opened at $52.87 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.