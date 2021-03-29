Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.43% from the company’s previous close.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE OSCR traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,106. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

In other Oscar Health news, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $14,285,154.00. Also, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $3,720,366.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,747 shares of company stock worth $24,014,133.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

