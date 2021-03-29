Morgan Stanley Has $386.34 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,283,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,005,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of The Charles Schwab worth $386,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 597,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 270,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $564,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,381,001 shares of company stock valued at $81,594,231. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $65.71 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

