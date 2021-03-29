Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.45% of Globant worth $359,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after acquiring an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Globant by 460.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after buying an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOB opened at $209.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.87 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

