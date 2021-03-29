Morgan Stanley Buys 536,968 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $321,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

