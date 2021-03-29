Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,677,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $348,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after buying an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $825,546,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,640,000 after buying an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,256,000 after buying an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,203,000 after buying an additional 107,980 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $174.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.47.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

