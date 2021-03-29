Morgan Stanley Boosts Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target to $9.00

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of AM opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.76 million. Analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,278,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,324 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Antero Midstream by 1,266.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,487,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,759 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,250,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Antero Midstream by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 668,910 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

