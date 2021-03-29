Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $307.05

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $307.05 and last traded at $307.05, with a volume of 17736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.12.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 59.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCO)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

