Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend payment by 150.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

MPWR opened at $350.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.88. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total value of $65,347.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 333,215 shares in the company, valued at $126,598,374.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total transaction of $664,860.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,879 shares in the company, valued at $55,683,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,416 shares of company stock worth $94,669,312 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

