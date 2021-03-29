Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNR stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.89. 2,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,426. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

