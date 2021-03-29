Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Momo has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Momo will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

